Entertainment
By Shalom

A man is getting set to tie the knot with the love of his life whom he met on social media some years ago.

According to the excited man identified as Rex, he sent a message to the lady via Instagram after finding her attractive.

In the screenshot which he shared, he introduced himself to the lady, and told her how he finds her really attractive and beautiful.

He further told the lady that he would be glad if they keep in contact and get to know each other better. She replied him and from then, they began talking.

The love grew stronger and now they are getting set to officially become husband and wife in a grand wedding ceremony.

Sharing a screenshot of their chat and their photo together, he wrote;

“On this day two years ago, I shot my shot on IG…now we’re getting married in 3 days 😁❤️💍”

