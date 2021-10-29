U for no wear pant – Uche Maduagwu tackles Liquorose over see-through dress

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has condemned, Liquorose’ see-through dress at a recent event.

The controversial actor described Liquorose dress as semi-nudity to get attention. He also said he regret supporting Liquorose during the Big Brother Naija show.

“Biko how exactly did we get here that a few now choose semi-nudity as the only way to getting attention? I sincerely regret supporting the reality tv star, #Liquorose for #bbnaija6 after seeing this, dem say she want to #dress like Rihanna, but this look like Rukayat because Riri is #American not Nigerian. If Genevieve Nnaji started this way will she be respected all over Africa”, he wrote.

He also added that there is a difference between fashion and trashion.

His words: “U for no wear pant na. This is so wrong. There is a very thin line between fashion and trashion. What messages are you passing to our kids With this Jesus wept dressing?”, he wrote.

