Entertainment
By Shalom

Mbionu Chioma Chikaodili, a 300 level Medical Rehabilitation student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra, has unfortunately lost her life.

Reports gathered that the beautiful student was killed after being hit by a stray bullet fired by gunmen during an attack on security facilities in Nnewi on Sunday, October 3rd.

A source revealed that she was reportedly rushed to the University Teaching Hospital Nnewi but was allegedly not attended to as doctors are on strike. She subsequently bled to death at the gate.

The source said,

“She was rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital and there was no doctor or medical personnel on ground to treat her. She d*ed at the gate.

We were told that the doctors were on strike. It is well with Nigeria.”

