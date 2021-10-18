TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Alleged tapes of controversial Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage with a married man has been leaked into online by the alleged blackmailer.

This is coming days after Tiwa Savage cried out for help over an individual who’s trying to leak her tapes on the internet.

Tiwa Savage broke the news during an interview with New York’s Power 105.1 FM, of a blackmailer seeking a huge sum of money with threats of leaking her bedroom videos with an alleged yahoo boy named Abolo.

Reports alleged that Tiwa Savage and her crew were flown to Ghana by Abolo under the guise of celebrating her album’s holiday party around the period of the passing of Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW.

Abolo who is said to be a father of two had the singer to himself behind the curtains and made the tape while in action with the mother of one.

