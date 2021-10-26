Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins Nollywood, as he bags first movie role as son of Eniola Badmus

Popular 5-year-old boy, Oreofeoluwa

Adeoti, nicknamed “mummy calm down” has joined Nollywood as a kid actor.

Oreofeoluwa’s rise to fame started after a video of the little boy telling his mother to calm down after she tried to punish him, went viral.

In 2020 during the lockdown, Oreofeoluwa offended his mum, and as she tried to punish him, Oreofeoluwa told her to calm down.

It was a very funny conversation between him and his mom as the smart little boy tried to negotiate his way out of punishment by telling his mum to calm down and rest a little bit.

After his viral video, the young boy became an ambassador to some companies and met with important figures like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Femi Adebayo and many other celebrities including Kunle Afolayan, the popular Nollywood movie producer.

Popular Nollywood producer, Kunle Afolayan met with the young boy, Oreofeoluwa and as a producer whose movies are always mouthwatering, Oreofeoluwa is lucky to get his first movie role in Kunle Afolayan’s movie titled ‘Swallow’.

Oreofeoluwa acted as Eniola Badmus’ young son, Ayo in the blockbuster movie.