“Wahala for October” – Nigerians react to Kiddwaya’s advice to Whitemoney, Liquorose and other finalists

Former BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has advised the new BBNaija stars, Whitemoney and others, to be ruthless in taking decisions.

The billionaire’s son, in his recent tweet, advised them to be ruthless in picking brands, collaborations, and knowing their values.

Speaking further, Kiddwaya stated that once you open your mouth, that’s the moment you tell the world who you are and what you are capable of doing.

In his words;

“Be ruthless in picking the brands you work with! Be ruthless in your collaborations. Be ruthless in deciding what your worth is but most importantly, be ruthless in knowing your value! Once you open your mouth, that’s the minute you tell the world who you are. Goodluck. #BBNaija”.

See tweet and reactions below;