A lady identified as Crecalyn has cried out on social media, stating that she has been unable to reach out to BBNaija’s Tega.

In a recent tweet, Crecalyn worried over the whereabouts of Tega as she warned Nigerians to stop trolling her.

She tweeted;

“Tega deactivated from social media and from everyone around her. We can’t even reach her and I hope she is safe. 2000 comments and 1900 are people threatening and abusing her.

Yes! She messed up in the house but who are you to still drag her after how many weeks? Is it not enough? She didn’t even owe us any stupid apology but she apologised. Move on!!

You people know these housemates need their social media accounts to make money but you also took that from her. Mental health isn’t considered when Tega is involved. Are you the husband? I hope she gets the strength to move on and ignore these trolls.”