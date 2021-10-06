TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

“We can’t reach her, I hope she’s safe” – Friend cries out over BBNaija’s Tega

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Crecalyn has cried out on social media, stating that she has been unable to reach out to BBNaija’s Tega.

In a recent tweet, Crecalyn worried over the whereabouts of Tega as she warned Nigerians to stop trolling her.

She tweeted;

READ ALSO

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in…

“Tega deactivated from social media and from everyone around her. We can’t even reach her and I hope she is safe. 2000 comments and 1900 are people threatening and abusing her.

Yes! She messed up in the house but who are you to still drag her after how many weeks? Is it not enough? She didn’t even owe us any stupid apology but she apologised. Move on!!

You people know these housemates need their social media accounts to make money but you also took that from her. Mental health isn’t considered when Tega is involved. Are you the husband? I hope she gets the strength to move on and ignore these trolls.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Whitemoney reacts as his IG page handler asks for N30million out of his prize…

Nigerians drag Ka3na as she shows off bare backside while walking on a staircase…

Veteran actress, Joke Silva reacts to reports that her husband, Olu Jacobs is…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

2face Idibia threatens Brymo with defamation suit over allegations made

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in BBNaija — Cross

Angel goes emotional as she reveals what killed her boyfriend

Whitemoney opens up on the strategy he used to win the show

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Mercy Aigbe sparks reactions with what she did in the streets of Lagos, just to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More