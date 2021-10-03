Whitemoney emerges winner of BBNaija “Shine ya eye” season

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, WhiteMoney has emerged winner of the 2021 edition of the show with N90 million cash prize.

The grand prize of 90 Million naira prize includes N30 million cash prize, cash in an Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, a top of the range SUV from a Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors, and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.

WhiteMoney started making news right after he was introduced into the Big Brother house.

While some fans began to develop interest in him due to his love for cooking, others love Whitemoney because they believe he harbours no hate in his heart and is always in a good relationship with his fellow housemates.

