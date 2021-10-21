Whitemoney reacts to video of little girl crying to see him on her TV screen

BBNaija winner, Whitemoney has reacted to a viral video of a little girl crying to see him again on her TV screen.

Recall, a video recently surfaced social media showing a little girl expressing her love for BBNaija star, Whitemoney.

The video was shared by the little girl’s mother, identified as his_treasure on Instagram.

In the caption of the post, her mother noted that her daughter hasn’t let her rest since the end of the BBNaija show and has been crying since the station closed.

She also begged Whitemoney to help make her daughter happy because she wants to see him.

In her words:

“Whitemoney please my daughter won’t let me rest. She’s been crying since the BBN station closed let’s make her happy, she wants to see you.”

Reacting to this, Whitemoney reposted the video on his Instagram page, referring to her as a queen.