Whitemoney sparks outrage after choosing housemate to go on vacation with him

Entertainment
By Shalom

BBNaija winner, Whitemoney has been tackled on social media after he chose Niyi over Queen to follow him on a vacation.

Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney is no news the winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ show.

After the show ended on Sunday with the announcement of the overall winner, the organizers of the show fixed yesterday as the prize presentation date for the White money.

During the prize presentation, Whitemoney was asked by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of this year’s edition of the show, to pick a fellow housemate whom he would love to travel with for all the expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

He left his fans in shock when he picked Niyi Lawal, as fans were expecting Whitemoney to mention Queen because they became very close friends with each other towards the ending part of the show, which made viewers believe that they might still bond well after the show.

Some fans were unhappy with Whitemoney’s decision of traveling with Niyi instead of Queen, and they expressed their anger on Twitter.

