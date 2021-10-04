Mother to Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Season 6 Winner, WhiteMoney, has showered prayers on the organisers of Big Brother, while appreciating them for their support.

In a video making the rounds on Instagram, the proud and cheerful mother spoke of how her son always wanted a platform to showcase his talent before BBNaija.

She mentioned that her son has learnt a lot in Big Brother’s house, while praying for the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and other housemates.

Whitemoney emerged the winner of Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality television show, which was themed ‘Shine Ya Eye,’ with Liquorose coming in second.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel, Angel, Cross, and Pere were evicted in the grand finale on Sunday.

Expressing his happiness on emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Season 6 show, he stated on his Facebook page that, “I’ve always wanted a big platform to show the world what I can do, I needed a big break. Finally got it.

“I Walked through that door with the mindset to showcase myself every chance I get even if it was just for a week, because I was not sure people would be able to connect with me.”