Who is the lady with Whitemoney? – New video of BBNaija winner, Whitemoney sparks controversy

A video of BBNaija winner, Whitemoney which recently surfaced the internet, has sparked controversy amongst fans of the reality star.

The video making the rounds on social media, captured the reality star with an unknown lady crusing and having fun.

In the video, Whitemoney was spotted with some ex-Shine Ya Eye housemates, having fun together, and subsequently decided to go on a boat cruise.

As the camera rolled towards Whitemoney side, a lady could be spotted resting her head on Mazi’s shoulder which triggered reactions as fans are all curious to know who she is.

Some fans also claimed that the reality star already has a girlfriend but he wants to keep it away from the media.

Watch the video below: