TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on…

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal…

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Why dem con dey para – Liquorose finally reacts after she was dragged for wearing see-through dress to an event

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2021
By Adebimpe

Reality Tv star, Liquorose has reacted to the heavy criticisms she has been receiving from social media users over the see-through dress she recently wore to an event.

Liquorose
Liquorose

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate came under serious criticisms after she rocked a see-through dress to an event, imitating US singer, Rihanna.

READ ALSO

Liquorose rocks see-through dress to event, Imitates…

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on…

The dancer who has been silent ever since the event, has now reacted. She took to her Twitter page, and asked why people are angry at her.

“Why dem con dey para para para 🎵 👀”, she tweeted.

In another news, Liquorose during an interview with Legitng opened up on why she participated in the Big Brother Naija show.

She stated that she went for BB Naija because of her financial instability.

“I had financial issues. I needed financial stability in my life. People don’t see that, people don’t know that. They just see that ‘oh‘ she has over 700k followers, what’s she going to look for in the Big Brother Naija house?” She had said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on Instagram

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University,…

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill staring at BBNaija’s…

“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady…

I don’t care if I’m rich and sad – Regina Daniels Nwoko…

Drama as “agbero” kisses lady who brought out her head from car…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why dem con dey para – Liquorose finally reacts after she was dragged for…

What is Fashion Revolution Week?

Rosy Meurer replies troll who accused her of snatching Tonto…

Lady shares her experience as a customer care representative

“The biggest mistake is letting your parents decide who you marry” – Ese Eriata

Angel, Mercy Eke, others grace Khloe’s 28th birthday (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 6 finalists meets Governor Sanwo-olu

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More