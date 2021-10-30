Why dem con dey para – Liquorose finally reacts after she was dragged for wearing see-through dress to an event

Reality Tv star, Liquorose has reacted to the heavy criticisms she has been receiving from social media users over the see-through dress she recently wore to an event.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate came under serious criticisms after she rocked a see-through dress to an event, imitating US singer, Rihanna.

The dancer who has been silent ever since the event, has now reacted. She took to her Twitter page, and asked why people are angry at her.

“Why dem con dey para para para 🎵 👀”, she tweeted.

In another news, Liquorose during an interview with Legitng opened up on why she participated in the Big Brother Naija show.

She stated that she went for BB Naija because of her financial instability.

“I had financial issues. I needed financial stability in my life. People don’t see that, people don’t know that. They just see that ‘oh‘ she has over 700k followers, what’s she going to look for in the Big Brother Naija house?” She had said.