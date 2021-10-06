Why I can never be friends with Angel – Liquorose opens up (Video)

BBNaija “Shine your eyes” first runner up, Liquorose, has stated that although she genuinely likes Angel, they can’t be friends.

Speaking during an interview with Toke Makinwa, Liquorose however denied speculations that it might be because of Emmanuel, as she made it clear that she never saw Angel as a threat to her relationship with Emmanuel.

The professional dancer said she just doesn’t think she vibes very well with Angel to be close friends with her.

Speaking further, Liquorose also revealed that she’s inlove with Emmanuel and she believes that they might get into a more serious relationship outside the house.

This comes barely a day after her love interest, Emmanuel opened up that he also has feelings for her.