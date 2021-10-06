TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Why I can never be friends with Angel – Liquorose opens up (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

BBNaija “Shine your eyes” first runner up, Liquorose, has stated that although she genuinely likes Angel, they can’t be friends.

Speaking during an interview with Toke Makinwa, Liquorose however denied speculations that it might be because of Emmanuel, as she made it clear that she never saw Angel as a threat to her relationship with Emmanuel.

READ ALSO

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in…

The professional dancer said she just doesn’t think she vibes very well with Angel to be close friends with her.

Speaking further, Liquorose also revealed that she’s inlove with Emmanuel and she believes that they might get into a more serious relationship outside the house.

This comes barely a day after her love interest, Emmanuel opened up that he also has feelings for her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Whitemoney reacts as his IG page handler asks for N30million out of his prize…

Nigerians drag Ka3na as she shows off bare backside while walking on a staircase…

Veteran actress, Joke Silva reacts to reports that her husband, Olu Jacobs is…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in BBNaija — Cross

Angel goes emotional as she reveals what killed her boyfriend

Whitemoney opens up on the strategy he used to win the show

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Mercy Aigbe sparks reactions with what she did in the streets of Lagos, just to…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More