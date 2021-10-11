Why I only show off my sixth wife, Regina Daniels – Ned Nwoko spills

Prince Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has revealed why he majorly shares photos of his sixth wife, Regina.

He disclosed this while replying a curious fan who questioned Ned Nwoko on his reason for posting the actress often than any of his wives.

In his response, Ned stated that his other wives respect their privacy and do not want any form of attention from social media.

He added that Regina Daniels takes good photos and he can’t help but post them on his social media platforms.

Ned Nwoko also stated that he takes good care of his wives and it is his earnest desire for his daughters to meet a man as caring as he is.