“Why str!pper go dey do legwork” – Guests in anger as str!pper dances ‘legwork’ to entertain them (Video)

Guests at a party have expressed disappointment after a str!pper who was invited to entertain them started dancing ‘legwork’.

Legwork, is a popular Nigerian street dance created by Zlatan Ibile, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous rappers.

One of the guests stated that he couldn’t understand why an exotic dancer decided to dance a street dance rather than doing what she was paid to do.

He, consequently, noted that he was irked by what the stripper did because he wasn’t entertained in any way.

Sharing the video on Instagram, his caption read: “why stripper go dey de dance leg work. I was so upset.”

Watch the video below;

Stripping has become popular in hangouts and nightclubs, most especially in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Akure, Port Harcourt and so on.