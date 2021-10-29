Williams Uchemba shows off final result of his hair cut, after his wife shaved his hair for the first time (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor and philanthropist, Williams Uchemba has shown his fans the hair cut his wife recently did for him.

The actor recently took to his page to reveal that his wife who hasn’t used a clipper before, has been requesting to give him a hair cut.

“I haven’t had a decent haircut for almost a month and I have been wearing hoodies like a criminal( just kidding) .

Yes I have been busy but the main reason I haven’t had a haircut is because the last times a white man touched my hair he collected £50 only to shame me. Now my wife said she wants to cut my hair( note: she has never touched clipper before), she has been watching YouTube video and somehow deep down in my heart I believe she can deliver. I have been thinking about it. Should I let her?”

He permitted her do the work and he shared a video of the final result after she was done.

Watch video below;