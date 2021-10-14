Wizkid reunites with his elder sister after 2 years

Award-winning superstar, Wizkid, has finally reunited with his elder sister, Yetunde Awoniyi, popularly known as Yteetec on Instagram after 2 years.

They met in the United States of America, specifically at a backstage, after WizKid’s high profile concert.

The concert held in Houston on October 10, 2021, where WizKid delivered hits from his wave-making album, Made In Lagos.

Upon meeting eachother again, they shared an emotional moment, as both were spotted hugging and smiling.

Yetunde is the biological sister of WizKid as they share the same mother and father.

