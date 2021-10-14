TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x…

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death –…

Wizkid reunites with his elder sister after 2 years

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award-winning superstar, Wizkid, has finally reunited with his elder sister, Yetunde Awoniyi, popularly known as Yteetec on Instagram after 2 years.

They met in the United States of America, specifically at a backstage, after WizKid’s high profile concert.

The concert held in Houston on October 10, 2021, where WizKid delivered hits from his wave-making album, Made In Lagos.

READ ALSO

Wizkid calls out Toke Makinwa after she called him errand…

Errand boy for buying Amala, studio rat — OAP Toke Makinwa…

Upon meeting eachother again, they shared an emotional moment, as both were spotted hugging and smiling.

Yetunde is the biological sister of WizKid as they share the same mother and father.

In another news, Wizkid and Tems’ hit song, Essence has been breaking records and topping charts since its release. While some Nigerians are hailing Wizkid, some others are accrediting the success of the song solely to Tems.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x tape surfaces

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death – Cross

Annie Idibia reacts to video of 2Face and babymama, Pero in Abuja (VIDEO)

Moment Regina Daniels cautioned her one-year-old son for referring to her…

“Annie is going through a lot” – Nigerians react as 2Face…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Janemena after she sued her to court

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“So you’re still a man” – Fans react as Bobrisky shows…

Wizkid reunites with his elder sister after 2 years

Nigerian man marries lady who paid part of his N45,000 house rent when he was…

Annie Idibia reacts to video of 2Face and babymama, Pero in Abuja (VIDEO)

BurnaBoy called out for allegedly impregnating ashawo and demanding abortion

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death – Cross

Paul Okoye Reacts To Tonto Dikeh, Janemena’s saga

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More