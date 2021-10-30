TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on…

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal…

You wore revealing clothes on the show too – Ultimate Love star, Michael, slams ex-girlfriend

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

 Ultimate love reality star, Michael has slammed his ex, Dr. Cherry for criticizing Liquorose’s see-through outfit at a recent event.

Recall Liquorose had rocked a see-through outfit to a fashion show which earned her a lot of criticism from social media users.

Amidst the criticism, a celebrity, Dr. Cherry condemned her outfit. Dr Cherry had pleased with celebrities to stop appearing nude all in the name of fashion.

READ ALSO

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag…

“Kachi Hit Me Three Times,” – Ultimate Love Rosie Reveals In…

Her words: “Why do #BBNaija fans support rubbish and are always hypocritical in their judgement?🙄 What was #Liquorose wearing in the name of fashion in an African setting? I luv her but that outfit was a no no even for an exposed mind like myself…Plz let’s stop these #nudity for kids sake,” she tweeted.

Reacting to this, her ex-boyfriend, Michael, who was also an housemate during Ultimate Love tv series, has slammed her for criticizing Liquorose’ outfit. According to him Cherry also dressed indecently during the Ultimate Love show and should not condemn Liquorose.

He stated that he corrected during the show for her indecent dressing but she took offence. He described her behavior as double standard.

See their tweets:

Dr Cherry's tweet
Dr Cherry’s tweet
Michael's reply
Michael’s reply
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on Instagram

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University,…

Video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill staring at BBNaija’s…

Drama as “agbero” kisses lady who brought out her head from car…

“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady…

I don’t care if I’m rich and sad – Regina Daniels Nwoko…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I will no longer entertain any news about my past

You wore revealing clothes on the show too – Ultimate Love star, Michael,…

I have not heard anyone asking for the blackmailer – Actress Etinosa…

Kemi Olunloyo drags late Obama DMW over comment on Wizkid’s MIL album

“Na mumu dey fall in love” – BBNaija’s Angel replies fan…

Why dem con dey para – Liquorose finally reacts after she was dragged for…

What is Fashion Revolution Week?

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More