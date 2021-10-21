TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video…

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape…

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she…

You’re jealous – 18-year-old girl who married 61-year-old Godfather, reacts after her mother slammed the marriage

Entertainment
By Shalom

An 18-year-old lady who married her 61-year-old godfather has slammed those criticizing her marriage to him.

Reports gathered that the lady identified as Deja married her godfather, Michael Haugabook a father of three shortly after she clocked 18.

Michael has reportedly been a part of Deja’s life right from when she was born. A photo of him carrying Deja when she was a toddler was shared on social media.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man marries lady who paid part of his N45,000 house…

“It’s sad no matter what women achieve in life, it’s nothing…

Citizens also dug up an old post of Michael begging people on Facebook to help find his goddaughter when she went missing at age 14.

However, Deja’s mum who is said to have also dated Michael before, reacting to her daughter’s marriage to her godfather rebuked the union.

According to Davina Evans, Michael’s children, who used to see Deja as their cousin and Godsister are now confused and don’t know whether to call her their cousin, their Godsister, or their stepmother.

However, reacting to the backlash she and her godfather cum husband has been receiving ever since they got married, slammed those those calling her husband a predator, and asked them to mind their business because he’s her predator, not theirs.

She noted that she’s 18 and old enough to make her decision, hence, it was her decision to marry an older man because younger men don’t know what they want and they go from one woman to another.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa…

Tiwa Savage breaks silence following her video scandal

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his daughter out,…

Dorathy Bachor mimicks Mercy Eke’s hilarious accent (VIDEO)

Kpokpogri opens up on his leaked voicenote about married dancer, Janemena

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Amazing woman, Amazing mom” – Wizkid celebrates 3rd baby mama, Jada P’s…

Uber driver who was brutalized by police, begs Nigerians to help him get back…

Whitemoney reacts to video of little girl crying to see him on her TV screen

Little girl cries uncontrollably, says she wants to see Whitemoney on her TV…

You’re jealous – 18-year-old girl who married 61-year-old Godfather, reacts…

Lady who said she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car, dragged mercilessly…

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his daughter out,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More