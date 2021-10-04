Yul Edochie shares message he received from lady who wants him to be her sugar daddy

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared the message he received from an aspiring sugar baby who said she has suffered a lot.

The actor shared the email just to let her know that she’ll continue to suffer as most married men are now staying married and sticking to their spouses and staying at home.

In the email that was sent to him, the aspirant was quoted as saying, “You’re too fine for single life. I can do a lot for you oo! Please, I’m tired of suffer.”

However, Yul, in a swift response, shared the screenshot of the mail where he stated:

“See the message I just received from a lady. Una never see anything. Una go suffer well well. Shebi una go fall one of our BOT members. All of us don enter house. You go beg us tire.We no do again.Una go hear am.”