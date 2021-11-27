TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club,…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

“Why the drama?” – Blessing CEO drags lady who expressed excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her

Entertainment
By Shalom

Blessing Okoro has lent her voice to the viral video of a lady in hysterics because her boyfriend proposed.

The lady in question got dramatic when her boyfriend proposed to her. Her excitement was so overwhelming that she threw her wig away and almost tore her wigs.

Her theatrics were captured in a video and it circulated online. This caught the attention of many digital natives who reacted to the video in different ways.

READ ALSO

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir…

Many viewed it as unnecessary overreacting. This was also supported by Blessing CEO who considered the engaged lady’s reaction funny.

“This is funny to me. Why the drama, because he engaged you, like what is the drama for? Wetin you go do for wedding day? I reserve my comment before them go remind me say I no get husband,” she wrote in a caption under the posted video with laughing emojis.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate thanksgiving together (Photos)

Lady reveals the shocking sacrifice she made for her boyfriend to become wealthy

“Ooni of Ife was never present in our daughter’s life, he was an…

Reactions as plus size actress, Eniola Badmus reportedly undergoes body surgery…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Why the drama?” – Blessing CEO drags lady who expressed…

“I’m mentally exhausted, traumatized and emotional” –…

Singer Sound Sultan’s wife Eulogizes him on his first posthumous birthday

Comedian AY reacts to the increasing number of Covid-19 variants

I went through life alone, nothing you say can shake me – BBNaija’s…

Psquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye meets with their fans in Sierra Leone

All they know is yansh – Man blasts musicians over the content of their…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More