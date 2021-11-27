“Why the drama?” – Blessing CEO drags lady who expressed excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her

Blessing Okoro has lent her voice to the viral video of a lady in hysterics because her boyfriend proposed.

The lady in question got dramatic when her boyfriend proposed to her. Her excitement was so overwhelming that she threw her wig away and almost tore her wigs.

Her theatrics were captured in a video and it circulated online. This caught the attention of many digital natives who reacted to the video in different ways.

Many viewed it as unnecessary overreacting. This was also supported by Blessing CEO who considered the engaged lady’s reaction funny.

“This is funny to me. Why the drama, because he engaged you, like what is the drama for? Wetin you go do for wedding day? I reserve my comment before them go remind me say I no get husband,” she wrote in a caption under the posted video with laughing emojis.