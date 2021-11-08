ABU University student celebrated for being the only female to graduate in her class (Photo)

A Nigerian lady has been celebrated massively after achieving a milestone of being the only female to graduate in her class.

The lady who is reportedly a new graduate of the Department of Electrical Engineering in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has been applauded on social media for scaling through academic hurdles and emerging as the only female to graduate in the 2020 set.

In a viral photo, she was spotted in the midst of her peers who are all male students as they all posed for a group photo, to mark the end of their B.Sc engineering journey.

The photo was shared online with the caption,

“Graduates of Department of Electrical Engineering(ABU, Zaria). Please, clap for the only female in the class 👍👍👍👍👍❤❤”