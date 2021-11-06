Actor Zubby Michael shows off woman, as they share a kiss (Video)

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has melted hearts on social media following a romantic video which he shared via Instagram.

The actor shared a video of himself sharing a kiss and having fun with a beautiful lady alleged to be his girlfriend.

In another news, the actor recently met with Nana Atiku, daughter of former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, at a hotel in Abuja.

In the video, the actor who recently traveled to Abuja expressed delight over the presence of the ladies, as he jokingly added that he might not go back to Lagos because he has been captured by their beauty.

The former vice president’s daughter also uploaded photos of their meeting on her Instagram story on Tuesday.