TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani hints fans on why…

Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home,…

Actor Zubby Michael shows off woman, as they share a kiss (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has melted hearts on social media following a romantic video which he shared via Instagram.

The actor shared a video of himself sharing a kiss and having fun with a beautiful lady alleged to be his girlfriend.

READ ALSO

Man announces plan to dump current girlfriend when he…

Man shares chat with cheating girlfriend after he confronted…

In another news, the actor recently met with Nana Atiku, daughter of former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, at a hotel in Abuja.

In the video, the actor who recently traveled to Abuja expressed delight over the presence of the ladies, as he jokingly added that he might not go back to Lagos because he has been captured by their beauty.

The former vice president’s daughter also uploaded photos of their meeting on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani hints fans on why she left Ned…

Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what she does

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his…

Video of Nkechi Blessing Sunday licking her man’s toes sparks reactions…

Owner of collapsed Ikoyi building, Femi Osibona found dead

I don’t have a child, I have children – Liquorose reacts after she…

Ikoyi building collapse: Female corps member who redeployed from Borno to Lagos,…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Zubby Michael shows off woman, as they share a kiss (Video)

Don’t work with people who don’t know how to appreciate – Rita…

Lady gets N5million cash and car, after suing man who promised to marry her and…

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku narrates his little daughter’s experience with…

Make sure your girl will stick to you if you ever go broke – Kiddwaya…

Dorathy Bachor flaunts the millions of naira she made during her birthday bash…

Lady calls out Obi Cubana after receiving beating of her life

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More