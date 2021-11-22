Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year rememberance anniversary (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently celebrated her mother’s one year rememberance anniversary in grand style. She celebrated her mother in a colorful event.

The award winning actress celebrated the one year anniversary of her mother’s passing in a grand ceremony, on Sunday November 21, 2021.

The actress slayed in 5 gorgeous outfits at her mother’s rememberance ceremony and penned down emotional notes for her mother.

Her words,

“I start this day with so much love in my heart and thanksgiving! Much awaited day is finally here. Mummy I am sure you are proud of all of us! Let theday begin”.

“My mother, my inspiration. Blessed is the memory of the righteous! Each day has continued to be an inspiration of all that we shared. I know you are amongst the angels looking down cheering me on. Rest on in peace mama!”.

“Oh mummy! To say I have not felt your presence everyday in the past 365 days would be untruth. Through the ordeals, the loneliness, the downtimes, mama, you have been there. From you, I drew strength to proceed. I miss you but I know you have to be up there protecting and cheering me on through the tides of life. I could not have asked for a purer Angel, I love you mama in death”.

“This look depicts how I feel today. Golden! I’m a rock that cannot be broken. Mama, you really raised a Queen”.