Beautiful Nollywood actress, Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor has mocked her husband, Suleman for taking her on a boring vacation.

The mother of one in a video which she shared via her Instagram page, said her husband asked her to go with him on a vacation, promising to make the vacation fun and enjoyable.

To her dismay, the vacation has been boring since they came over to the location, as her husband has been busy painting.

Sharing a video of herself shading her husband, she said;

“Travel, he says. Let’s go on a vacation. He says. It’s going to be so much fun. He says. We would go everywhere, he says. Look at him. Just look at him. Painting.”

