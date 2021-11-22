“Address me as a chief” – Whitemoney brags after he bagged a chieftaincy title

Big Brother Naija star, Whitemoney, has asked his fans and followers not to address him casually again.

The season 6 winner of the reality tv show, recently bagged a chieftaincy title, and he therefore asked his fans to only address as a chief henceforth.

Whitemoney was recently honoured with a chieftaincy title during his recent homecoming to his birth place, Enugu State.

The 29 years old businessman was appointed as the Creative Arts Ambassador to Enugu State government.

He therefore took to his Instagram page and shared his latest achievement. He also shared a picture of himself donned in traditional attire, while holding a traditional hand fan that had his title boldly written on it.

His words:

“Our people say, when a child washes his hands well, he may sit with the elders. The good people of Udi Local Government in Enugu State have honoured me, and I have stepped up to the challenge!”

“Allow me to reintroduce myself “My name is Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, Ozopuru Ini Ego 1 Na Udi Kingdom 👑”

“Coronation by Igwe Paul Ogbodo, Chairman Traditional Ruler of Igwes Council, Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State. Please moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF”, he wrote.