Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote mourns (Details)

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is currently in a mourning state, following the death of his younger brother, Sani Dangote, who died in the US.

Prior to his death, Sani Dangote was the Vice President of Dangote Group.

Although information regarding his death remains sketchy, the news has however been confirmed by Dangote group via their official page.

The post reads;

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN! It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November 2021. May Allah SWT Grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus!”

Reports gathered that Sani was on the boards of several other companies including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.