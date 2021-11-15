TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says…

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote mourns (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is currently in a mourning state, following the death of his younger brother, Sani Dangote, who died in the US.

Prior to his death, Sani Dangote was the Vice President of Dangote Group.

Although information regarding his death remains sketchy, the news has however been confirmed by Dangote group via their official page.

READ ALSO

‘You’re an inspiration’ – Davido celebrates…

‘$3M is a lot of money even for Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda to…

The post reads;

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN! It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November 2021. May Allah SWT Grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus!”

Reports gathered that Sani was on the boards of several other companies including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got electrocuted and died

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

Olu Jacobs Steps Out With His Wife, Ajoke Silva, At An Award Event, Amidst…

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

Tonto Dikeh goes on a date with Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing,…

“Obi Cubana doesn’t have money, people who have money don’t…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote mourns (Details)

“My hands are shaking, I’m so pissed right now” –…

BBNaija ‘paddies’, Whitemoney and Queen clash on Instagram…

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Several men storm radio station to accuse same pastor of snatching their wives…

Kpokpogri reacts to reports of his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh going on a date with…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More