TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is…

“After all that bleaching, you still never see husband” – Actress Shan George, slams lady using bleaching cream

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Shan George, has thrown shade at a lady who uses bleaching cream. The actress however didn’t mention the lady’s name.

The actress and movie producer took to her Instagram story and slammed the unidentified lady. She stated that despite using bleaching cream the unidentified lady is unable to get a husband to marry.

According to her, the unidentified lady bleached her skin and is still not rich and doesn’t have any titles or degrees. However, she didn’t disclose the name of the lady.

READ ALSO

Drama as married man abandons girlfriend in Lagos hotel…

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband…

In her words,

“After all that bleaching, now u Don yellow say we dey see all ur veins and nerves in green and red colors, u still never see husband, u never become rich, nor hv u got any titles/degrees. Wetin u gain? ”

See below,

Shan George
Shan George
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians as he opens…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim says as she narrates…

“God go punish all of una wey dey insult my queen” – 2face…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir member as second wife

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Must the whole world know about your sexuality” – Comedian…

“After all that bleaching, you still never see husband” –…

“People now use their mental health as an excuse to avoid…

Bobrisky gets into public fight with man who accused him of collecting N7million…

Casket seller orders driver to buy all caskets, after his car rammed into his…

Nigerian Navy finally reveals why Cute Abiola is yet to be released

Regina Daniels reacts after an app predicted that she would get married to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More