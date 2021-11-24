“After all that bleaching, you still never see husband” – Actress Shan George, slams lady using bleaching cream

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Shan George, has thrown shade at a lady who uses bleaching cream. The actress however didn’t mention the lady’s name.

The actress and movie producer took to her Instagram story and slammed the unidentified lady. She stated that despite using bleaching cream the unidentified lady is unable to get a husband to marry.

According to her, the unidentified lady bleached her skin and is still not rich and doesn’t have any titles or degrees. However, she didn’t disclose the name of the lady.

In her words,

“After all that bleaching, now u Don yellow say we dey see all ur veins and nerves in green and red colors, u still never see husband, u never become rich, nor hv u got any titles/degrees. Wetin u gain? ”

See below,