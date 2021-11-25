Anita Joseph recounts the first day she met her husband, MC Fish

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has showered accolades on her husband, MC Fish, as she recounts the first day they met.

According to Anita, her friend tried to discourage her from getting into a relationship with Fish because he was just an ordinary hype man, but she insisted.

She wrote;

“My Husband is King Oloworimi. If you don’t treat a good man good,please don’t expect anything in return 🚶🏻‍♂️

I still remember the 1st Day I met my husband June 8th 2017. One of my friend discouraged me sha. She hated my hubby then Boyfriend.

In her voice this hype man giaaaa noooo jor you know Who you be plzzz plzzzzzzz

I say dat hype man Dey make me go Gaga oh leave this talk. Well you won’t understand LOVE till it hits you. See Una eyes moving Una wan hear story 🏃‍♀️😂🤣🤣 No is for another Day ❤️💙”

