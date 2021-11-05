Baba Ijesha To Face Fresh Trial Over Defilement If Minor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe
Nollywood actor Olarenwaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha has been charge another allegation which is coming amidst child defilement allegation levied against the actor.

This was confirmed by the Lagos State Supretendent of Police, SP Wahab Kareem.

According to reports the State Criminal Investigation Department,(CID) Yaba, stated that another lady has come forward with evidence claiming that the actor defiled her at the age of 12.

The police attached to the case stated that the lady whose name was not disclosed, that she was violated by the actor.

“During our investigation, another girl (name withheld) came forward and said the defendant assaulted her when she was 12 years old. We interviewed her and the defendant behind the counter, and he vehemently denied the allegation.

“The girl said the incident occurred at Agah area of Ikorodu, and we told a representative of the defendant to follow us to the house, we met the landlord. However, the landlord showed us an apartment and said, `This is where Baba Ijesha used to stay’. Meanwhile, the defendant had denied living in that area”, the police said.

Fresh charges have been pressed against the actor alongside the earlier case of a foster daughter of Comedian Princess who was also allegedly molested by the actor.

