BB Naija: Blogger slam Liquorose for hiding her child from the public

A blogger identified as @UpdateReunion has dragged reality tv star, Liquorose for hiding her child from the public.

The blogger that is known for giving update about BB Naija housemates called out the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality tv star the for hiding her child from public eye.

According to the blogger, throughout the BB Naija show, Liquorose never mentioned that she has a child. The blogger also stated that fans of the reality stare now attacking her over this new revelation.

She thus pleaded with her fans to let her be and channel their attack elsewhere.
The blogger tweeted:
“Liquor fans attacking me in my dm, pls ask your fave to tell u the truth, she has a baby!! I was shocked she didn’t mention it in the house, waited till the end of the show, but not even one talk about her child, y’all should free me biko #BBNaija”.

Her Tweet
