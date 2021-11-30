BB Naija’s Cross gifts his bestie, Angel, a diamond bracelet

Big Brother Naija star, Cross, has shown kindness towards his best friend, Angel. He gifted her an expensive diamond bracelet.

The reality tv star, during the Dubai trip, bought an expensive diamond bracelet and gifted Angel his best friend in the house.

This comes after the two reality tv stars denied being in a romantic relationship.

While at their sponsored trip to Dubai, Cross bought and gifted Angel a diamond bracelet.

Recall that some of the Big Brother Naija, “Shine Ya Eye”, ex-housemates including Cross, Angel, Maria, Saskay, Jaypaul, and Pere were sponsored to an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

To the amazement of her fans, Angel, recently took to her Insta-story and showed off her diamond bracelet, which Cross gifted her.

She wrote; “Mr @crossda_boss ended up buying it for me”.

See below,