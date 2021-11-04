BB Naija: Dorathy steps out in style for 26th Birthday

Reality tv star, Dorathy Bachor has stepped out in style as she celebrate her 26th birthday.

The reality tv star commended herself for her efforts so far as clocks a new age today. She stated that her brand came up when she was 25 years old. She also vowed to build her empire as clocks 26.

Her words:“Anything is possible if you’ve got the Nerve. Age 25 gave me my Brand, now I’m coming for my Empire.One time for the birthday girl”, she wrote.

She also stated she has been strong from childhood and appreciated God and those who love her.

She wrote: “She has been Sassy since Birth.I wish I could write everything I’m feeling right now but I guess the Scorpio in me is stronger🤣. I’m so grateful to God and every single one of you that support and love memybirthday”.

See her photos: