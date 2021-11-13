BB Naija: “I go through a lot, but I don’t tell stories” – Tega cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, has opened up about her emotions. She said that she goes through a lot, but she doesn’t tell people about her problems.

The reality tv star, in a post she shared on Snapchat stated that her fans are not aware of the problems she is facing because she doesn’t go about telling people her problems.

In a post on Snapchat, the mother of one wrote: “I face a lot, but I am not a storyteller”.

This is coming a few days after the reality tv star confirmed that she is pregnant. The season 6 ex-housemate earlier confirmed that she is pregnant.

Tega who had intimacy with a colleague, Boma, during the ‘BB Naija Shine Ya Eye’ show, confirmed her pregnancy rumors on social media.

She has therefore cried out that she is currently passing through a lot but no one knows, because she doesn’t tell people her problem.

Read her post below:

Tega
Tega
