BB Naija: Michael opens up about his mental health issue

Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Michael, has opened up about his mental health issues since the show came to an end.

The ‘shine ya eyes’ star, stated that he has not been feeling so good lately because he has been battling mental health issues.

He stated that he has not being online recently because of his mental health. He however said he is taking a much-needed break to get better.

His words :

“I haven’t been i00% for a while but i kept pushing my mind & body… currently mentally & physically exhausted. Taking a much needed break. thanks for understanding”, he wrote.

Michael is not the first BB Naija housemate to battle mental health issue. Recall that Season 4 ex-housemate of the show, Omashola battled with his mental health after he was found unkept by the roadside.

See Michael’s post below: