TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

BB Naija: Michael opens up about his mental health issue

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Michael, has opened up about his mental health issues since the show came to an end.

The ‘shine ya eyes’ star, stated that he has not been feeling so good lately because he has been battling mental health issues.

He stated that he has not being online recently because of his mental health. He however said he is taking a much-needed break to get better.

READ ALSO

BB Naija: Queen narrates how she spoke in tongues and…

BB Naija: Married people should not be allowed on the show…

His words :

“I haven’t been i00% for a while but i kept pushing my mind & body… currently mentally & physically exhausted. Taking a much needed break. thanks for understanding”, he wrote.

Michael is not the first BB Naija housemate to battle mental health issue. Recall that Season 4 ex-housemate of the show, Omashola battled with his mental health after he was found unkept by the roadside.

See Michael’s post below:

Michael's post
Michael’s post
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady whose helper located her when she was bartending at 9, graduates from…

You wore revealing clothes on the show too – Ultimate Love star, Michael,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BB Naija: Michael opens up about his mental health issue

Nollywood actor, Edem Antak, ties the knot with his long-time lover, Obianuju

BB Naija: Queen narrates how she spoke in tongues and narrowly escaped death

Davido and Chioma follow each other on Instagram after many months of separation

BB Naija: Married people should not be allowed on the show – Whitemoney…

If you can’t see past my physical attributes then that is on you –…

If a man is not your type his money should not be your type- Davido’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More