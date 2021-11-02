TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

BB Naija: Nini Slams Man Who Requested To See Her boyfriend

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star,Nini, has slammed a social media user, after the man asked Nini to show the face of her boyfriend.

Nini
Nini

A follower asked her to share the picture of her alleged boyfriend, which she discussed about during the show.

READ ALSO

“My money is my money, his money is our money”…

Moment Pere found the secret door Nini used to exit the…

Nini however gave a sarcastic reply, as she said that she would bring her boyfriend to his house.

One of her followers on Instagram, identified as Edofloki asked where her boyfriend is. This is because during the Big Brother reality show, Nini was always telling Saga, her crush, that she has a boyfriend.

In response to the follower, Nini said she will bring the boy friend to his house since he is the one that will collect her bride price.

See her chat below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BB Naija: Nini Slams Man Who Requested To See Her boyfriend

Cute Moment Nigerian Minister Walked His Twin Daughters Down The Aisle In…

Odunlade Adekola Proposes To His Wife Again, As She Celebrate Her Birthday

Linda Ikeji’s Blog Return Online, After Her Blog’s Instagram Page…

“My money is my money, his money is our money” – Nkechi…

“I thought when you tell someone you are married they are supposed to back…

Billionaire business man, Obi Cubana, has been released from EFCC custody

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More