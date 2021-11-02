BB Naija: Nini Slams Man Who Requested To See Her boyfriend

Big Brother Naija star,Nini, has slammed a social media user, after the man asked Nini to show the face of her boyfriend.

A follower asked her to share the picture of her alleged boyfriend, which she discussed about during the show.

Nini however gave a sarcastic reply, as she said that she would bring her boyfriend to his house.

One of her followers on Instagram, identified as Edofloki asked where her boyfriend is. This is because during the Big Brother reality show, Nini was always telling Saga, her crush, that she has a boyfriend.

In response to the follower, Nini said she will bring the boy friend to his house since he is the one that will collect her bride price.

See her chat below: