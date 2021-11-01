BB Naija: Queen narrates how she spoke in tongues and narrowly death

Reality tv star, Queen has narrated how she spoke in tongues and narrowly escaped death during a fire accident in an hotel.

Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate revealed on her Instastory. She stated that she recently lodged in an hotel and her apartment that was on the 25th floor caught fire.

While explaining the incident she, her bestie and her brother had to find their way downstairs amidst the thick smoke, because the elevators stopped working.

According to her, she was confused and had to start speaking in tongues and praying to put situation under control.

She, her best friend and brother, eventually made it alive out of the hotel without being hurt by the fire.

See her post below: