TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal…

BB Naija: Queen narrates how she spoke in tongues and narrowly death

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2021
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Queen has narrated how she spoke in tongues and narrowly escaped death during a fire accident in an hotel.

Big Brother Naija season 6  ex-housemate revealed on her Instastory. She stated that she recently lodged in an hotel and her apartment that was on the 25th floor caught fire.

While explaining the incident she, her bestie and her brother had to find their way downstairs amidst the thick smoke, because the elevators stopped working.

READ ALSO

BB Naija: Married people should not be allowed on the show…

If you can’t see past my physical attributes then that…

According to her, she was confused and had to start speaking in tongues and praying to put situation under control.

She, her best friend and brother, eventually made it alive out of the hotel without being hurt by the fire.

See her post below:

Queen narrate how she escaped death
Queen narrate how she escaped death

 

Queen narrate how she escaped death
Queen narrate how she escaped death
Queen narrate how she escaped death
Queen narrate how she escaped death
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady whose helper located her when she was bartending at 9, graduates from…

You wore revealing clothes on the show too – Ultimate Love star, Michael,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BB Naija: Queen narrates how she spoke in tongues and narrowly death

David and Chioma follow each other on Instagram after many months of separation

BB Naija: Married people should not be allowed on the show – Whitemoney…

If you can’t see past my physical attributes then that is on you –…

If a man is not your type his money should not be your type- Davido’s…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More