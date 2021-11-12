TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Reality TV star, Cindy Okafor has narrated how she landed in trouble after her lover caught her on a date with another man.

The ex-BBNaija housemate disclosed this via her Insta-stories while correcting the speculation that women are good cheats because they never get caught.

According to her, it totally depends on the man involved, because according to her, some men are extremely vigilant.

She also used her situation as an example, as she narrated how her man caught her on a dinner date with someone else.

In her words!

“Thought they said women cheat most but never get caught. I just manage go one small dinner date, kpam was caught. That saying actually depends on who u are with oo, some men are aggressively vigilant.”

