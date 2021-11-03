TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of…

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator from his wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin has been dragged online for allegedly trying to snatch a Nigerian senator.

This is coming few days after Cubana Chiefpriest called her out for snatching his sister’s husband and sending her threat messages.

Blogger, Gistlovers while issuing out a warning to the reality TV star, said;

READ ALSO

“Na mumu dey fall in love” –…

“The biggest mistake is letting your parents decide who you…

“I warned you before I comot, you no hear, now see yourself, I no Dey talk if I no see Face with tears of joy.

But that one don go sha, but una change the whole narratives o, while the woman was Married to her husband Na since then you don Dey nack the man, you master minded everything that happened in that marriage,

AND YES, Bbnaija is by connection, HE SPONSORED YOU INTO THAT HOUSE, EVERY YEAR, Na just one random person them Dey carry enter the house for Bbnaija, the rest buy slots, but your gist don go and thank God say I Dey on leave then I for come help una add petrol,

I am revisiting your matter small because some of my followers asked for it. You lucky o oyinbo.

That senator you wan Dey eye now, I just say make I warn you ahead again, him wife Na agbero o, e nor be like kelvin wife, this one go pour you confirm Ac** Abort mission o, i come in peace”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady shares her husband’s success story, as she narrates how she stayed…

Bobrisky’s ex PA, Oye Kyme reveals the message Bobrisky sent to her (Screenshot)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Soldier Allegedly Absconds With PoS Operator’s N100,000, After Showing Fake…

BB Naija: Nini Slams Man Who Requested To See Her boyfriend

Cute Moment Nigerian Minister Walked His Twin Daughters Down The Aisle In…

Odunlade Adekola Proposes To His Wife Again, As She Celebrate Her Birthday

Linda Ikeji’s Blog Return Online, After Her Blog’s Instagram Page…

“My money is my money, his money is our money” – Nkechi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More