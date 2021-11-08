BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has confirmed that she’s pregnant for her husband, AJMoney.

The controversial self acclaimed actress, sparked pregnancy speculations on social media, following a video which she shared via Instagram.

The mother of one shared the video of herself stepping out for an event. In the video, she did a couple of spins which showed off what looks like a baby bump.

Sharing the video of herself in a black dress, the reality TV star captioned it;

“Got OUTSIDE last night and it was lit cause BLACK is not dark, BLACK is GOLD”

Reacting to this, a fan asked if she’s expecting another baby and she responded in affirmation that she’s pregnant.

