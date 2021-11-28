BBNaija’s Tuoyo fixes artificial hair to mask his bald head (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Tuoyo, has given his head a different treat. He tried to mask his bald head with artificial hair.

The reality tv star recently visited the saloon and attempted to cover his baldness with some strands of artificial hair.

Tuoyo who has some bald spots on his head, had it covered with artificial hair and he shared the results on social media.

In a social media video, Tuoyo shared the before and after-effects of the hair procedure. The after-effects showed he has fuller hair with a nice cut and shaped edges.

He however stated that he was never bald, that it was only a phase of his life which he went through.

He wrote,

“I was never bald. It was just a phase”.

See below,