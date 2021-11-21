Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Afrobeat Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, is all shades of happiness as he becomes a year older on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The singer clocked 29 years old today, friends and associates have taken out time to celebrate with him.

The billionaire singer who is currently in Dubai, celebrated his new age, in a lit party over the night.

Davido in a video clips shared on his Insta story, was dressed in an expensive white designer shirt with patches of gold.

His friends and well wishers rally around him as he treat himself to a special and fine dining.

In the video, a white man was spotted feeding Davido with beef which he ate.

One of those who came to celebrate with the singer, is billionaire businessman, Paulo and many others.

