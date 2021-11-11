TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has advised her fans to think deeply before making the decision to have kids.

The ace actress recently took to her Instagram page to advise her fans on what it takes to raise children.

She disclosed that before she made the video, she just returned from a filming session and then returned home to kids who needed her to carry out motherly duties.

She further advised her fans who are not with children yet to ensure that they think deeply before proceeding to give birth to children.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“You know say everything na laff una dey laff ,i am serious oooo….Moms, how is it like for you after work? Are you on team sneak to your room or team lets play and spend time together small.”

Watch the video she shared;

