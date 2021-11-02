TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

Billionaire business man, Obi Cubana, has been released from EFCC custody

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu pka, Obi Cubana, has reportedly been released from EFCC custody.

The billionaire businessman was arrested and detained in the early hours of Tuesday. He was however released this afternoon.

This was revealed by a close associate of the socialite known as Instigator PH, in a social media post.

READ ALSO

EFCC arrests billionaire Obi Cubana over money laundering,…

Obi Cubana sparks reactions as he lavish money at his…

His words: “Thank u Jesus!! @obi_cubana is free. We gat Jesus!!! . Dis Dance is for all my fans. I love u all…. Breaking newz, Obi Cubana is free. confirmed by me. Only 1 instigator”, he wrote.

Few minutes after his release, the celebrity socialite posted one of his favorite picture on his Instagram page and tagged it, “Love you all”.

His wife Ebere Iyiegbu, also took to her Instagram page and wrote:
“We shock them, with you is always a win”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Billionaire business man, Obi Cubana, has been released from EFCC custody

Man calls out Burna Boy For Extorting Him Of $10,000, After He Refused To…

Don Jazzy Donates #1.5 Million For 100 Youths To Learn Coding

Please stop claiming my brother’s house as your house – Lady calls…

How to Have Sex All Night

5 Nigerian women who are working to make changes in Nigerian society

“What is the problem with me?” – Lady laments after finding…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More