Billionaire business man, Obi Cubana, has been released from EFCC custody

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu pka, Obi Cubana, has reportedly been released from EFCC custody.

The billionaire businessman was arrested and detained in the early hours of Tuesday. He was however released this afternoon.

This was revealed by a close associate of the socialite known as Instigator PH, in a social media post.

His words: “Thank u Jesus!! @obi_cubana is free. We gat Jesus!!! . Dis Dance is for all my fans. I love u all…. Breaking newz, Obi Cubana is free. confirmed by me. Only 1 instigator”, he wrote.

Few minutes after his release, the celebrity socialite posted one of his favorite picture on his Instagram page and tagged it, “Love you all”.

His wife Ebere Iyiegbu, also took to her Instagram page and wrote:

“We shock them, with you is always a win”.