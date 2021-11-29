Blessing CEO unveils her multi-millionaire mansion, Nkechi Blessing reacts

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has finally unveiled her multi-millionnaira mansion.

The relationship expert unveiled her newly completed mansion in the heart of Lagos.

This comes years after she was publicly disgraced for claiming the house of a billionaire businessman, Onye Eze, as hers.

She shared a glimpse of her newly completed mansion on her Instagram page, and fans congratulated her.

She wrote: December 25th ….. I will deliver my gift to myself. Everything I wanted a man to give me, I gave myself. My name is okoro Blessing Nkiruka………… I turn my audio to video .. Hold ur congratulations wait till 25th December.

A fellow celebrity, actress Nkechi Blessing, also congratulated her. Nkechi described the house as a mansion and called, Blessing, a man.

