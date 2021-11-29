Blessing CEO unveils her multi-millionaire mansion, Nkechi Blessing reacts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has finally unveiled her multi-millionnaira mansion.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

 

The relationship expert unveiled her newly completed mansion in the heart of Lagos.

This comes years after she was publicly disgraced for claiming the house of a billionaire businessman, Onye Eze, as hers.

She shared a glimpse of her newly completed mansion on her Instagram page, and fans congratulated her.

Blessing CEO's House
Blessing CEO’s House

She wrote: December 25th ….. I will deliver my gift to myself. Everything I wanted a man to give me, I gave myself. My name is okoro Blessing Nkiruka………… I turn my audio to video .. Hold ur congratulations wait till 25th December.

A fellow celebrity, actress Nkechi Blessing, also congratulated her. Nkechi described the house as a mansion and called, Blessing, a man.

