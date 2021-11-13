TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out…

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent…

Bobrisky shares chat with car dealer who demanded N489k to change his brake pad

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed why he can’t date a broke man.

According to the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’, he cannot settle for a man who isn’t wealthy because maintaining his lifestyle is really expensive.

Backing up his statement, the crossdresser shared a screenshot of his chat with a car dealer who charged him N489,985 to change the brake pad of his range rover.

READ ALSO

“The least I spray in a party is #3million”…

Bobrisky’s ex PA, Oye Kyme reveals the message Bobrisky sent…

Sharing the screenshot, Bob wrote;

“To service my Range Rover and change my break pad is 489,000. Omo big girl is not easy o. My lifestyle is too expensive. You see why I can’t date a broke man.

I can’t afford to date a broke guy in my life. Each time I remember I’m so expensive and can’t settle for less”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed with another…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big…

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent again” –…

Physically challenged man shares touching story as he gets set to wed his lover…

If you’ve been having health issues without cure, your image is in a…

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for calling him out…

Enugu police arrest father who connived with 95-year-old pastor to kill his…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky shares chat with car dealer who demanded N489k to change his brake pad

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for calling him out…

Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing…

I want my friend to be free to have sxx with my wife, while I also get in bed…

You can’t throw me away – Annie Idibia apologizes to her husband,…

Moment singer, Fireboy screamed as his dog tickled his ‘gbola’ with…

“Can’t believe I’m still afraid of having s*x at my age”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More