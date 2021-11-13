Bobrisky shares chat with car dealer who demanded N489k to change his brake pad

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed why he can’t date a broke man.

According to the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’, he cannot settle for a man who isn’t wealthy because maintaining his lifestyle is really expensive.

Backing up his statement, the crossdresser shared a screenshot of his chat with a car dealer who charged him N489,985 to change the brake pad of his range rover.

Sharing the screenshot, Bob wrote;

“To service my Range Rover and change my break pad is 489,000. Omo big girl is not easy o. My lifestyle is too expensive. You see why I can’t date a broke man.

I can’t afford to date a broke guy in my life. Each time I remember I’m so expensive and can’t settle for less”.