Bobrisky’s ex PA, Oye Kyme reveals the message Bobrisky sent to her (Screenshot)

Bobrisky’s former Ivorian assistant, Oye Kyme has shared a screenshot of the message Bobrisky sent to her amid her health issue.

The screenshot which she shared, revealed that the duo have finally buried the hatchet after months of beefing each other on social media.

Recall, Bob and Oye first clashed on social media after Oye Kyme claimed that Bobrisky treated her badly during her stay in his house.

Later on, she travelled back to her country, Ivory Coast, where she dragged the crossdresser again over alleged nasty attitude.

She disclosed secrets about Bob, and also alleged that he was having an affair with Mompha.

However, in an update, the duo have finally settled their beef following Oye’s health condition. Oye earlier made a post stating that she caught Covid and was admitted at hospital.

Checkout her chat with Bobrisky below;