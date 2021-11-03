Nigerian-Antiguan cross-dresser, Jasmine aka Baby Girl For Life, has joined the league of Mercedes Benz owners in Nigeria.

The crossdresser recently received a brand new Mercedes Benz and some other designer bags from an alleged admirer.

Jasmine took to Instagram to share photos of the new whip and almost a dozen bags which now belongs to him.

Reacting to this however, some Nigerians dragged the crossdresser for not trying to enhance his looks despite claiming to be rich.

A lady identified as Betty_driss wrote;

“You get money but u dey look like this. Where ur money dey go”.

Another troll said;

“Oga madam try dey tush yourself up. You cannot be rich and look like this. Do something for urself”.