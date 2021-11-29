TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his…

Bride Mysteriously Dies on her Wedding Day in Kano (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady, Hannatu Yahaya, has passed away under mysterious circumstances on her wedding day.

Her wedding day started off as the happiest day of her life as the bride wedded her husband, Isyaka Yusuf, in Kawon Maigari, Kano state.

READ ALSO

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Family compensates man with younger sister as his main…

On the fateful day of Saturday, 27th November, 2021, the joyful event turned sour as Hannatu began to behave abnormally on her way to her husband’s house. Her family members report that she went wild and began to destroy properties.

This came as a shock to the family who began intense prayers for her and rushed her to the hospital where she gave up the ghost.

According to a family member, Hannatu had a long struggle with ulcer which led to recurrent admissions at the hospital. Two weeks before the wedding, she was sick and got admitted. Two days before the holy matrimony, she was admitted again, treated before being discharged.

However, this chain of events climaxed on her wedding day, leading to her death. She was buried the next day, Sunday, 28th November, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video without…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his permission

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s…

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have…

“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More