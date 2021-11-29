Bride Mysteriously Dies on her Wedding Day in Kano (Details)

A Nigerian lady, Hannatu Yahaya, has passed away under mysterious circumstances on her wedding day.

Her wedding day started off as the happiest day of her life as the bride wedded her husband, Isyaka Yusuf, in Kawon Maigari, Kano state.

On the fateful day of Saturday, 27th November, 2021, the joyful event turned sour as Hannatu began to behave abnormally on her way to her husband’s house. Her family members report that she went wild and began to destroy properties.

This came as a shock to the family who began intense prayers for her and rushed her to the hospital where she gave up the ghost.

According to a family member, Hannatu had a long struggle with ulcer which led to recurrent admissions at the hospital. Two weeks before the wedding, she was sick and got admitted. Two days before the holy matrimony, she was admitted again, treated before being discharged.

However, this chain of events climaxed on her wedding day, leading to her death. She was buried the next day, Sunday, 28th November, 2021.